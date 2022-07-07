Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 96.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

