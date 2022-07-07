Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.40.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
