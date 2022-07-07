Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.8% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 70.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.