Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

