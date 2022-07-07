Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$94.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their price objective on Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at C$44.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$58.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.84. Nuvei has a twelve month low of C$43.50 and a twelve month high of C$180.00. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

