Nvest Financial LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 4.6% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 373,990 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 251,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.18. 25,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,069. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.