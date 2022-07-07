Nvest Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 183,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,667,592. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $179.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

