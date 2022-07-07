Nvest Financial LLC Invests $1.08 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $121.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

