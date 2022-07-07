Nvest Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $704,881,000 after purchasing an additional 476,263 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $186.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,484,709. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

