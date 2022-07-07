Nvest Financial LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. Equity Residential accounts for about 1.8% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.96. 14,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,309. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

