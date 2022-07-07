Nvest Financial LLC Takes $297,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,062. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.