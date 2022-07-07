Nyzo Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week (NYZO)

Nyzo (NYZO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Nyzo has a total market cap of $288,587.27 and $345.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nyzo has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

