Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 3.86 and last traded at 3.93. 39,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,501,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.09.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is 3.75 and its 200 day moving average is 5.40.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.14 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

