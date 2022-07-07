Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.59

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 1076615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $554.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.47.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBELF)
