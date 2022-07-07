Oddz Market Capitalization Reaches $1.36 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $703,404.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00121594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00643865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00015751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.