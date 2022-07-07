Odyssey (OCN) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Odyssey (OCN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $524,044.68 and approximately $93,138.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,619.59 or 0.99810092 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.