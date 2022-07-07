Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. Offshift has a market cap of $2.91 million and $71,147.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,436.35 or 1.00160562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00043769 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00025383 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.