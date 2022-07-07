OGE Energy Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 77.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,683,000 after buying an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,384,000 after purchasing an additional 292,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after buying an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,923,000 after acquiring an additional 42,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

