Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is Glynn Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises approximately 7.5% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Okta worth $55,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Okta by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $101.33 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.