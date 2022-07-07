Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) PT Raised to $18.50

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSBC. DA Davidson upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $64,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,853 shares in the company, valued at $139,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

