Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.87.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,547. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $41,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $17,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 195,733 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

