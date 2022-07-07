OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Shares Up 1.2%

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.71. 33,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 57,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

