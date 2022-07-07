OpenOcean (OOE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.07 Million

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $709,996.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00124290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00611953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033567 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,150,516 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars.

