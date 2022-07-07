Optas LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $4.72 on Thursday, hitting $80.28. 205,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,009,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

