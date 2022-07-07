Optas LLC Acquires 5,715 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Optas LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 512,892 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 304,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,732 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MFG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of MFG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.28. 16,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,259. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mizuho Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

