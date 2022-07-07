Optas LLC Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Optas LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,344. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

