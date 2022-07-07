Optas LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Optas LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,020. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

