Optas LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Optas LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $14.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $496.63. 26,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,403. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.59 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

