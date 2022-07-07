Optas LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Optas LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 50,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 311,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.08. 23,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,790. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.31.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

