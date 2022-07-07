Optas LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Optas LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.40. 30,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

