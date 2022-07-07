Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Down 2.1%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.46. 3,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Opthea in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,513 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of Opthea worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

