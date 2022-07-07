OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $261,844.63 and approximately $61,784.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00123402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00628146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033495 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.