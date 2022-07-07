Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Shares Down 0.9%

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.67). Approximately 1,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 51,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The firm has a market cap of £11.85 million and a P/E ratio of 925.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.77.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

