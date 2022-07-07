Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Shares Down 0.9%

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.67). Approximately 1,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 51,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.68).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The firm has a market cap of £11.85 million and a P/E ratio of 925.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.77.
Orchard Funding Group Company Profile (LON:ORCH)
