Origin Sport Tops 24-Hour Volume of $134,952.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $134,952.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00057050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

