Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Trading Up ∞

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) were up ∞ during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 61,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 113,555 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLA shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95.

In other news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 91,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total transaction of C$568,385.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,608,616.20. Also, Director Richard James Hall sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total value of C$237,611.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,794,460. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 580,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,007.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

