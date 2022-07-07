Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 114,678 shares.The stock last traded at $2.69 and had previously closed at $2.61.

ORLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $666.84 million, a P/E ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41,152 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

