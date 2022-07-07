Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 114,678 shares.The stock last traded at $2.69 and had previously closed at $2.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLA. TD Securities reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $666.84 million, a P/E ratio of 263.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,132,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,517 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Orla Mining by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 174,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.