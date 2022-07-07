Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.68

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 384912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94.
Oroco Resource Company Profile (CVE:OCO)
