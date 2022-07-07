OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.67

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.67 and last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91.
About OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OSRAM Licht (OSAGF)
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.