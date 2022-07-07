Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Gap Down to $71.26

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.26, but opened at $69.73. Otis Worldwide shares last traded at $69.15, with a volume of 39,500 shares traded.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 114.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $21,459,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $657,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

