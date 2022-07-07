Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Up 7.8%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.44 and last traded at $42.19. Approximately 175,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,653,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.74.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,809. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after purchasing an additional 625,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

