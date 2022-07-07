Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $161.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.86.

A number of analysts have commented on PKG shares. Argus lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $138.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

