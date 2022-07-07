Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.92

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.92 and last traded at C$23.95, with a volume of 277567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.16.

Several research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$47.00 to C$44.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 21.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total value of C$74,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$497,117.97.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

