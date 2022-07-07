Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.
About Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC)
