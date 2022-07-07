Pangolin (PNG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.93 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Pangolin has a market cap of $4.93 million and $292,366.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00138014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00871510 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 678.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,819,888 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

