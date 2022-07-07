Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $100,365,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 524,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $18,027,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,173,000 after purchasing an additional 119,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PZZA. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

PZZA traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,030. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.87.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

