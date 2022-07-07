ParkinGo (GOT) Price Tops $0.0090

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $181,518.25 and approximately $84.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 71.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,915.16 or 0.99804413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00044273 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024954 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

