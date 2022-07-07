Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Shares Down 0.1%

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.54. 74,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 253,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $751.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 48.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 187,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Patria Investments by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 163,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50,403 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Patria Investments by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 43,370 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $15,397,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 39,852 shares during the period.

Patria Investments Company Profile (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.