Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Shares Down 0.1%

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.54. 74,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 253,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $751.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.38.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 48.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 187,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Patria Investments by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 163,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50,403 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Patria Investments by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 43,370 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $15,397,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 39,852 shares during the period.
Patria Investments Company Profile (NYSE:PAX)
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
