Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.
Shares of PCTY stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.97. 703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,648. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 125.05 and a beta of 1.24. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paylocity Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
