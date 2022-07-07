Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:PSO opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Pearson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays started coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $747.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pearson by 795.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 903,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 827,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 232,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.