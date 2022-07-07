Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Update

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 826 ($10.00) to GBX 835 ($10.11) in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $747.00.

NYSE PSO opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 72.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pearson during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

