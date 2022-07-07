Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Update

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 826 ($10.00) to GBX 835 ($10.11) in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $747.00.
NYSE PSO opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.36.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
